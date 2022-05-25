Kyrgyzstan resumes rail passenger traffic to Russia

25 May 2022 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu announces the resumption of international rail passenger traffic from Kyrgyzstan to Russia starting from June 6, 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.

The resumption of rail passenger traffic is planned on the following routes:

Bishkek - Kazan: starting from June 6, 2022 on Mondays, once a week;

Bishkek - Samara: from June 8, 2022 on Wednesdays and Fridays, twice a week;

Bishkek - Novosibirsk: starting from June 9, 2022, once every eight days.

"We kindly ask citizens to read the rules of crossing the state borders of Russia and Kazakhstan in international passenger trains in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations," the message says.

