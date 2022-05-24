Kazakh president talks strategic importance of construction of transport arteries

24 May 2022 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Ak Orda (Presidential Palace).

Tokayev was presented with a detailed report on the activities of the ministry since the beginning of 2022.

President was informed about the measures taken to restore the facilities damaged during the January events (series of mass protests).

The Ministry conducted an audit and compiled statistics on the commissioning of new housing for the last 3 years, together with the Agency for Protection and Promotion of Competition developed a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and its competitive development.

A new program of state housing support for low-income citizens who do not have their own housing has also been launched. To date, 2,500 applications have been approved.

According to Uskenbayev, a pool of 700 priority investment projects has been prepared in the industry, including those aimed at import substitution. Solutions have been developed to improve the efficiency of special economic zones.

An audit of all mineral deposits was carried out, at the moment 118 licenses have been terminated, 57 contracts have been canceled, and 73 notices of violations have been sent to subsoil users.

Comprehensive measures have been developed to stimulate the creation of manufacturing industries with the production of products of medium and upper redistribution together with the enterprises of the mining and metallurgical complex.

The ministry also carried out extensive work to increase the country's transit potential and attract large international companies to the customs and logistics sector.

Uskenbaev emphasized in particularly noted the work on the reconstruction, repair, and construction of republican significance highways.

Tokayev emphasized that the issue of building the country's transport arteries is of strategic importance, so it is under strict control.

Kazakh president also highlighted the need to develop economic cooperation with neighboring countries and gave the minister a number of instructions.

