By Trend

Georgia approved several projects in the field of renewable energy during the government session on May 10, Trend reports via the Georgian Government Administration.

According to the announcement, $200 million will be invested in wind, hydropower, and solar projects to promote renewable energy development and ensure the country's energy independence.

The project locations have already been chosen in the Gori area, as well as Ksani and Aspindza, according to Georgia's Deputy Economy Minister, Romeo Mikautadze.

"This is a step toward energy independence, which will reduce our dependence on neighboring countries," said Mikautadze.

Meanwhile, recently, the Georgian Government stated that the country needs to attract additional investments in the energy sector and build more hydropower plants.

"The electricity consumption in Georgia is growing, while generation is significantly lagging behind consumption, which is a great danger for the country, for energy security and energy independence in general," Garibashvili said in a statement.

