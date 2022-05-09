By Trend

IT companies in Ukraine are looking at India to set up Offshore Development Centres (ODCs).

“In the last one month, we got nearly 70 enquiries from IT companies based in Ukraine to look at the possibility of setting up ODCs in India,” said PS Viswanath, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a recruitment firm.

Viswanathan said that Ukraine IT companies are badly affected and staring at huge penalties from their clients if they don’t deliver. All their employees have vanished to Poland and Belarus. They are in a helpless situation, and looking at India.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz