By Trend

European consumers’ requests for Russian gas remained high at 98.9 mln cubic meters as of May 6, Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters. Gazprom continues supplying gas for transit to Europe as normal, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory as per normal in accordance with requests of European consumers - 98.9 mln cubic meters as of May 6," he said.

European requests reached the highest level of 109.6 mln cubic meters in early March.

On Thursday, 98.9 mln cubic meters of gas were also requested, which is lower than deliveries under long-term booking for gas transit via Ukraine (around 109.5 mln cubic meters per day).

---

