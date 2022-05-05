By Trend

Turkey is working on a new major construction project in Idlib province of Syria for the return of 1 million Syrians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, informing that it will be held with the participation of national and international non-governmental organizations, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Some 500,000 Syrians have returned to the safe regions [in Syria]. Constructing briquette houses was one of the steps [for Syrians’ return]. We are now working on a new project for the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians. It’s a very substantial project that we will carry out with local governments in 13 different regions, including Azez, Jarablus and Tal Abyad,” Erdogan said in a video message at a ceremony held by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Idlib on May 3.

New briquette houses in different parts of the Idlib region were distributed to the Syrians at the ceremony.

“We will realize this project with the support of national and international civil society.”

He also vowed that similar housing projects will be implemented in other regions of Syria once security is provided for the voluntary return of Syrians.

