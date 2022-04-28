By Trend

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili met with President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Roca to strengthen cooperation between Georgia and IFRC, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Government Administration of Georgia.

The discussion focused on the work of IFRC and Red Cross Society of Georgia, including the efforts directed at tackling the coronavirus-related matters.



Additionally, the focus of the discussion was also on the initiatives that the IFRC and the Georgian government should take together to enhance their partnership.

---

