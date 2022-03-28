By Trend

The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, Trend reports citing ABC News.

“Dune” got out to an early lead, winning for production design, editing, sound and for Hans Zimmer's score. Though it's not favored in the top awards, “Dune” — the biggest blockbuster of this year's 10 best-picture nominees — was widely expected to clean up in technical categories.

Best makeup and hairstyling went to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” That film's star and producer, Jessica Chastain, had been among the many academy members who thought all the awards should have been handed out live during the broadcast. Chastain hugged each winner as they took the stage.

“The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film. Its executive producers include Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. Best animated short went to “The Windshield Wiper," while “The Long Goodbye,” a blistering fictional short starring Riz Ahmed, took best fiction short.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz