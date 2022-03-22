By Trend

A heavy explosion occurred during the delivery of anti-tank munitions to the exercise area in the Special Actions Department of the Turkish Bingol province, Trend reports via the local media.

According to reports, two policemen were seriously injured as a result of the explosion.

Bingol Governorate said that the explosion took place at 13:30 (GMT +3) in the province's Kaleonu district of Bingol city.

The severely injured police officers were reportedly taken to the Bingol State Hospital.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz