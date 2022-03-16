By Trend

The first large-scale scientific forum will be held in Bishkek, Chairwoman of the National Certification Commission under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Tynalieva said during a press conference in Bishkek on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

She noted that preparations for the event are currently underway. The forum is entitled "World Science and Modern Challenges in the Era of Globalization and Digital Transformation”.

"We will hold such an event for the first time, where scientists from almost all over the world have been invited. We would like to discuss the problems of science. Unfortunately, little attention is given to this sphere in the Kyrgyz Republic, and we proposed the idea of holding the event to president a year ago, and he approved it," Bakyt Tynalieva said.

The chairmwoman of the National Certification Commission added that the forum will be held for two days, on April 22-23. Plenary session will be held at the Ala-Archa state residence.

Then five breakout sessions will be held in specialized universities.

