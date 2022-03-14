By Trend

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Iraq's Erbil, and said Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that no U.S. citizens were harmed in the attack, and no U.S. facilities were hit, but the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests and allies.

"We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities," he said.

Asked about the impact on negotiations over a nuclear agreement with Iran that were at an impasse, Sullivan said, "The various negotiators are back home in their capitals and we will have to see what happens in the days ahead with respect to the diplomacy around the nuclear deal."

He said President Joe Biden remained strongly committed to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"One thing I will say is that the only thing more dangerous than Iran armed with ballistic missiles and advanced military capabilities is an Iran that has all of those things and a nuclear weapon," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz