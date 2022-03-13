By Trend

Georgia reported 823 coronavirus cases, 1 445 recoveries, and 24 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 440 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 121 cases, and the Kakheti region with 51 cases.

A total of 7 729 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 5 364 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2 365 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10,65%, while 15,64% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 635 509, among them 1 585 885 people recovered and 16 554 died.

As of March 13, 2 832 994 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 603 in a day.

