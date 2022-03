By Trend

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high on Tuesday, jumping 11 cents from the day before to $4.173 according to the latest numbers from AAA, Trend reports citing Fox Business.

The previous record was $4.11 per gallon, set in July 2008. A year ago, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline was $2.77.

