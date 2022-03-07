By Trend

French and Russian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin held the phone talks, Trend reports citing the Kremlin.

"Commenting on the proposal of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, mentioned by the President of France, to hold a trilateral (IAEA-Russia-Ukraine) meeting in the Chernobyl zone to develop a mechanism for ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin noted that in principle this idea could be useful, but it would be worth considering holding such a meeting via videoconference or in a third country," Kremlin said.

Putin also informed about the state of affairs in the negotiations between the Russian delegation and Ukrainian representatives. Readiness was expressed to continue the dialogue with the unconditional fulfillment of well-known Russian demands.

"Agreed on further contacts at various levels," Kremlin added.

---

