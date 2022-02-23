By Trend

Approximately 50 thousand Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5-12 will arrive in Georgia in the second quarter of the year, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Risk-group kids will receive the shots first.

“Vaccination will then continue if desired,” Gamkrelidze said.

The World Health Organization on January 21 recommended extending the use of a fewer dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 through 11 years.

