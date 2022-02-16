By Trend

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, during a press conference in Bishkek commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that similar stations have already been built in Belarus, in Russia, it is also planned to be build in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“There is a nuclear power plant construction cycle. Even if we cannot build powerful reactors like those of our neighbors, the country's Ministry of Energy has already signed an agreement on cooperation with Rosatom on the construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants. I think we should work on it, our scientists and engineers should work on it because sooner or later nuclear power plants will be distributed in the world,” he said.

In January of this year, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom State Corporation of Russia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Kyrgyzstan.

