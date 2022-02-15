By Trend

Georgia plans to launch a new program for socially vulnerable individuals to increase the employment rate, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

According to the PM, the employment program will recruit more than 200,000 people, while the monthly allowance will still be paid.

“The program will be implemented by the State Employment Promotion Agency and the beneficiary will be able to choose job-related to skills and professional development in the labor market. If the beneficiary is employed in the informal sector, the employment must be formalized. The family benefiting from the program will receive a living allowance for four years,” Garibashvili said.



“Georgian citizens involved in this program will also receive an additional 300 Georgian lari ($103) from the government. This amount will be added to the social assistance of 400-500 Georgian lari ($137-172),” the PM noted.

“Even those who will not agree to any job offers will continue to get the allowance, however, the economic situation in the family of the beneficiary will be re-checked in a year. During this time, one will be able to change his decision and re-apply to the Employment or Social Services Agency,” Garibashvili added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz