By Trend

A meeting of special envoys of Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan, began in Moscow on January 14 to normalize relations between the two countries, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the media, during the first meeting, the parties will discuss the steps to be taken in the process of normalizing relations, and their details.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the country is interested in continuing such contacts.

Economic issues are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

---

