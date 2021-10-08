8 October 2021 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Russia understands the importance of the task of ensuring geopolitical stability and security in the South Caucasus region, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"Our country is pursuing an appropriate comprehensive policy, including by maintaining a dialogue with all regional states," she said.
Zakharova reminded that the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran discussed on Oct. 6 the initiative to create a “3+3” format - three countries of the South Caucasus and three large neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Turkey: "Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov showed a positive attitude to this initiative."
