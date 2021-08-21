By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received on Friday newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kyrgyzstan Gabriela Gellil on the occasion of presenting copies of her credentials, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kazakbaev congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished further success in responsible position, the Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

The sides noted with satisfaction the high level of Kyrgyz-German relations and exchanged views on prospects of bilateral cooperation. Both sides confirmed their readiness to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In addition, Kazakbaev and Gellil discussed issues on upcoming bilateral events. Particular attention was paid to the preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries in 2022, including the organization of mutual visits at high and highest levels.

The sides separately debated the planned opening of the French-German Institute of Culture in Bishkek to strengthen and expand cooperation in the cultural-educational sphere between the two countries.

Gabriela Gellil informed about the decision of the German Government in the framework of bilateral cooperation to provide Kyrgyzstan with coronavirus vaccines in the amount of 110 thousand doses through the COVAX mechanism.

In conclusion, the Kyrgyz foreign minister invited the his interlocutor to participate in the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kyrgyzstan, which are scheduled for Aug. 30-31 this year.

