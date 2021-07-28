On July 1, 2021, in Dushanbe, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, the Khovar news agency reported.

The priority areas of the chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2021, the current tasks of the Organization and some topical issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed on the meeting.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed that Tajikistan is systematically fulfilling the tasks of its chairmanship in accordance with the priorities declared within the framework of the Organization.

It was noted that until today in Tajikistan, meetings of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, Councils of Defense Ministers and Foreign Ministers have been held, work continues on preparations for a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Satisfaction was expressed with the activities of the Secretariat of the Organization to assist in the preparation and conduct of successful events in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the difficult military-political situation in the region and considered it necessary to strengthen the potential to protect the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Other topical issues were also discussed at the meeting, including preparations for the next meeting of the Heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which will be held in 2021 in Dushanbe.