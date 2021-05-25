By Trend

The Iranian parliament approved an additional protocol on combating organized crime in the Caspian Sea today on May 25, Trend reports citing the parliament’s website.

This protocol is part of the agreement on security cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

In the adoption of the protocol, 184 deputies voted in favor, 5 against and 10 abstentions.

Today, the Iranian parliament also approved a law amending an international convention on standards for the training, certification and protection of sailors.

---

