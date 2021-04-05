By Trend

Minister of Labor Cooperation and Social Welfare of Iran Mohammad Shariatmadari announced that the ministry in 2020 prevented workers from being left unemployed, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Last year, the Employment Department of the Ministry of Labor Cooperation and Social Welfare prevented the annual loss of 30,000 workers by establishing a business emergency and an employment policy monitoring centers,” Shariatmadari said in a statement on Twitter.

He went on to say that the Employment Department of the Ministry is constantly monitoring the barriers of businesses through those centers.

Shariatmadari noted that such initiatives make employment policy more efficient.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz