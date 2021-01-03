All coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the Georgian Government from November 28 through December 24 have been reinstituted on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the decision of the Inter-Agency Coordination Council, from today the retail shops will operate only by distance service delivery. Restrictions do not apply to groceries, pet food stores, pharmacies, veterinary drug stores, household chemicals and hygiene stores, press booths.

Open and closed fairs and markets remain closed.

Holidays/off-duty are announced throughout the country from 3 to 15 January. Public and private institutions will not operate, except for banks and facilities/services of strategic importance.