By Trend

I will not start speculating on the date of Georgia’s accession to NATO, but say that the decision made at the Bucharest Summit in 2008 is in force, – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made this comment in response to journalists’ questions at a press conference before the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Alliance member states, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“One of the tasks of NATO’s 2030 strategy is to strengthen the NATO political alliance. It includes strengthening cooperation with partners, including Georgia. Georgia is a valuable partner of NATO, and as a result of this partnership, we are safe. This partnership is good not only for Georgia but also for NATO, as Georgia makes a significant contribution to NATO missions and operations. It is especially reflected in the Afghan mission, in which a large number of Georgian servicemen have been participating for years. The Alliance works closely with Georgia in the Black Sea. The Alliance provides political and practical support to Georgia. We have also strengthened our support for Georgia and are now doing more together in the maritime field. Among them, we train the Coast Guard, share air traffic data, and respond to hybrid challenges together. We are also conducting joint exercises in the Black Sea. I will not start speculating on the date of Georgia’s accession to NATO but say that the decision made at the Bucharest Summit in 2008 is in force. I believe that the best way for Georgia to move closer to the Alliance is to implement reforms, modernize its security and defense institutions. NATO allies continue to support Georgia. NATO is more widely represented in Georgia. I mean the NATO training center near Tbilisi”, – Jens Stoltenberg said.

According to Jens Stoltenberg, a meeting with the foreign ministers of partner countries, Georgia and Ukraine, will be held on Wednesday at a ministerial in Brussels to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region and NATO’s support for Georgia and Ukraine.

