Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held in a normal, democratic atmosphere, without any serious incidents, Ali Babayev, Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia, told Trend.

According to him, all parties had the opportunity to speak, express their opinions, there were attempts to destabilize, but law enforcement agencies took all the necessary measures in time to repress such actions.

"For 8 years, the Georgian Dream party, which won the elections, went the way of consolidating society, carried out a lot of useful reforms in the field of health care, education, agriculture. The Georgian Dream also had great success in the integration of Georgia into Europe, it is a visa-free regime and striving for integration into NATO," Babaev noted.

According to him, he also took active measures for the Azerbaijani citizens of Georgia to actively participate in the election campaign.

Based on preliminary results of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Georgian Dream has 48.15 percent of votes, National Movement – 27.14 percent, European Georgia – 3.78 percent.

The CEC calculated results from all 3,847 polling stations.

According to CEC, Georgian Dream has 48.15 percent (926,959 votes), National Movement – 27.14 percent (522,463), European Georgia – 3.78 percent (72,752 ), Patriots’ Alliance received 3.14 percent (60,493), Lelo for Georgia – 3.15 percent (60,691), Aghmashenebeli Strategy – 3.15 percent (60,592 ), Girchi – 2.89 percent (55,600), Labor Party – 1 percent (19,281). Other parties received less than 1 percent of the votes.

