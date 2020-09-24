By Trend

Turkmenistan and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have considered the possibility of implementing several joint projects, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during a videoconference between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiev and USAID representative in Turkmenistan Nino Nadiradze.

During the meeting, the parties considered issues of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and USAID. Thus, the participants of the meeting discussed the updated roadmap for Turkmenistan for the fiscal year 2021.

Also, proposals were made to consolidate joint efforts to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan within the framework of the "C5+1" format of cooperation between the US and Central Asian countries.

As earlier Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend, The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Local Works program will transform Turkmenistan’s livestock sector by applying locally-driven market-oriented, affordable solutions that will increase incomes for farmers, service providers, and entrepreneurs.

Guice pointed out that the program will also foster links between the Government of Turkmenistan and the private sector.

“This past year, for example, USAID co-founded a successful pilot shipment of Turkmen melons to Austria with a local Turkmen firm, which demonstrated the viability of this new trade route and the demand for premium Turkmen produce abroad,” noted earlier Guice.

