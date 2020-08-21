By Trend

More than 30,000 land plots have been registered in Georgia since the Agricultural Anti-crisis Programs were launched, whereby, total area exceeds 10,000 hectares, said Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports via the ministry.

The minister said that land registration is one of the most important parts of the agricultural development.

"The land registration has become a precondition, which enables farmers to get benefits under the state programs. The Ministry of Justice is actively working on the registration of agricultural land plots. This process is expected to be completed in 3-4 years," Davitashvili noted.

Only those farmers who have already registered their agricultural land plots and those ones, who will get their identity verified for land registration purposes for the first time, will be able to get benefits under the Agricultural Land Owners Stimulation program and Agro-Diesel Fuel program.

According to the National Agency of Public Registry, more than 35,000 individuals and legal entities have made an initial registration of agricultural land plots since the agricultural programs envisaged under the anti-crisis plan were launched, overall, more than 30,000 agricultural land plots with a total area of more than 10,000 ha are registered across the country.

