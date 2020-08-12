By Trend

Armenian lobby is laundering dirty money in Yerevan, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

The Armenian lobby in the US and European countries sends millions of dollars to Yerevan every month under the guise of "humanitarian aid", allegedly for the restoration of historical monuments and the rehabilitation of the Armenian economy.

Buildings are being constructed with the dirty money of the Armenian lobby in the center of Yerevan, and most of the money is spent on armaments, as well as on the support of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Turkish government said.

The destabilization in the South Caucasus is primarily in the interests of the Armenian lobby, since it is precisely this situation in the region that allows them to launder dirty money, the source noted.

The Armenian authorities are hostages of the Armenian lobby. This is the lobby, "thanks to" which Armenia has completely isolated itself from regional projects, the Turkish government said.

Acting in the interests of the Armenian lobby, the Armenian authorities actually ruined the country people's lives, added the government.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz