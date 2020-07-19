By Trend

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan increased by 172 people and reached 16,086, the Ministry of Health reports, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The total number of patients recovered from the coronavirus has reached 9003, and 6984 are currently being treated.

The Ministry of Health also announced a new lethal outcome in the statistics of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Uzbekistan. A.A., 49, living in Shaikhantakhur district, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on 14 July, and he was admitted to the clinic of the Research Institute of Virology. According to official statistics, he became the 81st victim of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz