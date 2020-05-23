By Trend

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 154,500 on Friday with 952 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced. Meanwhile, the daily death toll fell to 27 bringing the total number of fatalities since March to 4,276, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In the last 24 hours, 37,507 tests have been carried out, with the total number of tests reaching 1,767,495.

Some 1,121 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, while 800 patients remain in the ICU.