Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has delivered systems for testing for coronavirus to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Rospotrebnadzor's statement.

The statement said the systems have already been delivered to 10 countries of the near and far abroad. They were developed by The State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of Russia (also known as the Vector Institute).



"This contributes to strengthening of collective capacity of the countries of the region in the fight against a new epidemic," the report said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

