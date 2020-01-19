By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks by phone ahead of the international conference on Libya scheduled for Sunday in Berlin, the Turkish leader’s office told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At the talks, [they] focused on regional issues, primarily Libya," Erdogan’s office said.

Germany plans to host an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz