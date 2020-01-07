By Trend

Tajik Prime Minister Mahmadtohir Zokirzoda is visiting Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent on January 7 to sign an interstate protocol on the final demarcation and delimitation of the Tajik-Uzbek border, Trend reports with reference to the Tajik Asia Plus IA.

The document from the Uzbek side will be signed by Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev.

The protocol will confirm the full agreement of the parties on the clear passage of the state border of the two states.

The complete delimitation of the state border between the two states was completed last year.

Even then, the parties agreed on the border line; now, as a result of demarcation of the state border, the exact border line of the two states will be indicated on the maps.

The agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on separate sections of the Tajik-Uzbek state border was signed on March 9-10, 2018, as part of the state visit of Uzbekistan’s President of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe.

The Tajik parliament ratified the treaty on April 19, 2018.

The agreement on the most controversial part of the border, in particular, at the the Farhad hydroelectric power station, was reached at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border in Dushanbe on January 10, 2018.

It was decided that the territory on which the Farhad hydroelectric power station is located will be recognized as the territory of Tajikistan, and the hydropower facility itself will be recognized as the property of Uzbekistan. The facility will be protected by the Tajik side, and Uzbekistan will be engaged in its maintenance.

According to the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan, the length of the Tajik-Uzbek border is 1,332 km. Of the total length, the river border is 105 kilometers, and land - 1,227 km.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz