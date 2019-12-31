By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran’s northern Khorasan province exported 245,400 tons of products worth $74m to Afghanistan in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), Chairman of Bojnord Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Iran Saeed Pur Abadi has said.

India (18 percent) and China (8 percent) ranked second and third for the volume of exports.

Petrochemical, plastic, steel, food, agriculture and construction materials were among products exported from North Khorasan Province, adding that there are eight destinations for exchanging trade, Abadi said.

He urged benefiting the Eurasian market, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. He also stressed the importance of paying attention to Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq and Turkmenistan markets.

Pur Abadi said that North Khorasan tries to sign more MoU's with Russia to further increase exports to the country.

Diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Iran were established in 1935 during King Zahir Shah's reign and the Reza Shah Pahlavi of Iran.

On July 2019, Iranian government passed a law that provides Afghan nationals with a new chance to get Iran's residency. Afghans with specific scientific and professional achievements and those who have Iranian spouses and children are among the people qualified to benefit from this law.

