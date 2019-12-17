By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and his Italian counterpart Manlio Di Stefano discussed in Rome the current state and prospects for the comprehensive development of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Italian cooperation in the priority areas of partnership, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation, headed by Vepa Hajiev, participated in the international conference "Italy and Central Asia: Strengthening Mutual Understanding, Cooperation and Partnership".

"Italy is one of the largest partners of our country among the countries of the European Union and this conference in this context marks a new stage in the cooperation of Central Asian states with the Italian Republic, which offer great opportunities for establishing a systemic dialogue in the most important areas of the regional and international agenda," Hajiyev said.

Such companies as ENI, Valvitalia, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A, ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, Geieeurasiamed, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo, Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Srl Unipersonale currently operate in Turkmenistan.

To date, 16 enterprises with Italian capital and 22 investment projects worth about $13 million have been registered in Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the forecasts of the Italian side, the trade volume between the two countries may exceed 200 million euros by the end of this year. The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Italy were established on June 9, 1992.

