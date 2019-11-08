By Trend

An international conference on administrative law - "Participants in Administrative Procedures and Administrative Process" - is being held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency.

The event was organized by the Turkmen Institute of State, Law and Democracy in collaboration with the regional program entitled "Promotion of the rule of law in Central Asia" of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The issues of the state-civil interaction in terms of the market economy are being considered during the forum, which brought together lawyers from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, international experts from Germany, as well as a legal adviser on administrative matters in the Courts of the European Union, judges of the Federal Administrative Courts of Austria and Switzerland.

During the conference, the participants are exchanging the views on best practices in organizing public services for citizens.

The law "On Administrative Procedures" was adopted on June 3, 2017 and entered into force on January 1, 2018 in Turkmenistan.

The adoption of the document was aimed at forming the principles of administrative procedures, ensuring the rule of law, rights and interests of individuals and legal entities.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz