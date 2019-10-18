By Trend

The Turkmen delegation made a statement following the summit of the heads of state of the CIS countries during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the summit, the participants exchanged the views on cooperation in the CIS and appreciated the ongoing joint work aimed at achieving higher levels of multilateral cooperation, the report said.

The Turkmen delegation informed that during the summit, a number of decisions and a declaration were adopted following the summit of the heads of state and the meeting of the council of foreign ministers of the CIS countries.

Among them are the Ashgabat Declaration on the Strategic and Economic Partnership of the CIS member-states, the Program of Action to Enhance Partnership among the Foreign Ministries of the CIS member-states and the appeal in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

---

