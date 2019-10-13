By Trend

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Sunday, days ahead of important talks among EU leaders on Brexit, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The European Union is likely to discuss Britain's uncertain withdrawal from the bloc on 17-18 October.

The event will be held after the bloc reportedly rejected the UK's last-ditch request for talks earlier in the month. The two sides still remain far from a deal by the 31 October withdrawal deadline.

European Council President Donald Tusk previously said he had received "promising signals" that an agreement with London is still possible, but warned that the UK has yet to come up with a "workable, realistic proposal".

In the meantime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly expected to come forward with his plan on Saturday 19 October, proposing MPs to choose between a new Brexit deal or another delay of the withdrawal process.

---

