By Trend

The organizational headquarters of the Silk Road Forum has opened in Georgian capital Tbilisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The forum will be led by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze.

The forum to be held on October 22-23 will bring together about 2,000 delegates from 60 countries, including senior officials, businessmen and experts.

“We will discuss challenges and opportunities of the Georgian business sector and inform the forum participants about the investment potential of the country. We will also focus on the development of the Silk Road transport corridor,” said Genadi Arveladze.

Silk Road Forum is held in Georgia for the third time.

The first Silk Road Tbilisi Forum was held in October 2015. It aroused great international interest and was attended by representatives of the business sector from 50 countries and official delegations from 34 countries.

The development of the Silk Road initiative is one of the important priorities of the Georgian government, which makes significant investments in this sphere. In this regard, the main infrastructure, which is being built nationwide, is an integral part of the Silk Road, including the East-West highway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and the port of Anaklia.

