By Trend

In August 2019, the number of tourists from the US and Israel coming to Turkey reached 158,683, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

During this period, 65,723 tourists from the US visited Turkey, which is 25.42 percent more compared to August 2018.

The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in August 2019 amounted to 1.04 percent.

In January-August 2019, 397,185 tourists from the US visited Turkey, which is 21.80 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-August 2019 amounted to 1.28 percent

According to the ministry, in August 2019, 92,960 tourists from Israel visited Turkey, which is 27.38 percent more compared to August 2018.

The share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in August 2019 amounted to 1.47 percent.

In January-August 2019, 378,272 tourists from Israel visited Turkey, which is 26.24 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-August 2019 amounted to 19.93 percent.

In August 2019, 6.307 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 17.17 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During this period, 2.4 million tourists visited Antalya, 1.5 million tourists - Istanbul.

In January-August 2019, 31 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.72 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

