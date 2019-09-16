By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published exchange rates, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

One dollar in Uzbekistan will cost 9,411.30 soums (+15.67), and one euro - 10,421.13 (+60.57).

The value of the British pound at the Central Bank rate has reached 11 764.13 soums.

The Russian ruble has also risen in price. It will cost 146.51 soums (+3.55).

Earlier Trend reported that the Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

