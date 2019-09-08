By Trend

Greece’s conservative prime minister outlined tax cuts that will benefit businesses and austerity-hit Greeks next year and promised to continue reforms which he said would help the country gain credibility after a huge debt crisis, Trendreports citing Reuters.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said corporate tax would be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and taxation on dividends would be halved to 5%.

The tax-free threshold on incomes would be maintained, he said, promising to lower the tax rate to 9% from 22% on incomes up to 10,000 euros annually.

