By Trend

Kazakhstan and Germany agreed on extension of cooperation within the framework of The Business Connections Project that is aimed at training managers of small and medium enterprises in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to press office of national chamber of entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken".

Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yermek Alpysov and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany (BMWi) Dr. Ulrich Nussbaum signed joint declaration of cooperation and extension of the Program till 2022.

“We are happy to include mechanisms for foreign trade cooperation in further strengthening of mutual trade and investments relations between Germany and Kazakhstan,” said Nussbaum.

He further noted that the Program should contribute towards addressing issues on diversification and modernization of economy by Government of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has been a part of the BMWi Program on managers training since 2004. During this period, 700 Kazakh managers underwent the training in Germany.

(1 USD = 384.46 KTZ on July 11)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz