Protest actions continue in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the newsgeorgia.ge.

On June 25 evening, another protest action took place near the building of Georgian parliament, in the center of Tbilisi. The Shota Rustaveli Avenue was blocked yet again.

Just like previously, several thousand people gathered near the building, set up tents. Several young people, as an act of protest, declared a hunger strike.

The reason for the action was the visit of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports the independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The protesters continue to demand the release of all those detained during the riots, the punishment of the guilty, and the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia.