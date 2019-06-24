By Trend

Chinese company Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co completes delivery of 68 Yutong buses to Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the state committee for tourism development of Uzbekistan.

A contract for purchase of 168 modern Yutong buses from China was signed in 2018 to replenish Uzbekistan's flees.

The first batch of 100 buses was delivered in March 2019.

The CEO of Yutong Xiao Wei Tao said that Uzbekistan created opportunities for foreign companies and expressed confidence that the cooperation with the country will continue.

In the near future, Ministry of Transport plans to launch regular bus routes to the neighboring countries and cities of Russia, such as Moscow, Omsk, Ufa, Samara and Novosibirsk.

The Ministry of Transport was based on the Uzbek Road Transport Agency Uzavtotrans in March 2019.

Today, Uzbekistan operates regular bus travels to 11 cities and has 5 international routes Tashkent-Taraz, Tashkent-Turkestan, Tashkent-Ushkunur, Tashkent-Almaty, Chirchik-Ushkurn.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern manufacturing company specialized in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of bus products. Its maximum daily production capacity has exceeded over 430 vehicles.

Yutong Bus was listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1997, becoming the first listed company in China’s bus industry. The enterprise scale and sales performance continuously ranks first in China’s bus industry.

