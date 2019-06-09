By Trend

Nur Otan Party's candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted in the presidential election at the election district located at the Astana Opera Theater in Nur-Sultan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The unique feature of the electoral campaign, first of all, is that there were seven candidates for presidency. Secondly, certain opinions and proposals concerning each direction were voiced. As for the nominees, to my opinion, all of them demonstrated high political culture. The atmosphere, at large, is transparent and open and, that's why, I believe the election campaign was held in a democratic atmosphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said answering the questions of Kazakhstani and foreign journalists in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, all the 9,968 polling stations proceeded to vote the countrywide and abroad.

The election is to be held from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time.

As of January 1, 2019 the electoral register of the Kazakh CEC numbers 11, 814, 019 people who have the right to vote.

---

