By Trend

Kazakhstan and Poland bilateral trade has been increasing since the beginning of mutual relations and both countries strive to expand it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Poland told Trend.

"It is very positive that our bilateral trade is growing. Poland imports mainly petroleum products and exports food, pharmaceutical products and parts for the machine industry. We remain interested in broadening the scope of trade and increase its volume. Therefore, we look at possibilities in agro-food and food processing, mining, logistics and other industries," the ministry said.

State administration of both countries strive to facilitate mutual relations and to create favorable conditions for increasing mutual trade.

"To achieve this objective, there are some mechanisms introduced like the regular meetings of Polish-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the Kazakh side, and the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology, on the Polish side," the ministry said.

Another mechanism is provided by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency that opened Foreign Trade Office in Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan last year. The Office provides support to business not only in selling goods and services abroad, but also in the implementation of investment projects overseas.

It can provide business people with sector and market analyses, select potential contractors and arrange business-to-business meetings, organize companies’ participation in the most important trade fairs and missions around the world.

"Mutual efforts have already brought results as the trade turnover between Poland and Kazakhstan is growing. According to preliminary statistics, it reached $2.6 billion last year," the ministry said.

(1USD = 384.38 KTZ on June 7)

