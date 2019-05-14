By Trend

A meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed in detail the cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international organizations, and also focused on the situation in Afghanistan, according to the source.

In addition, issues regarding the next meeting of the intergovernmental committee on economic cooperation and interaction in the energy, transport and trade sectors were discussed as well. Also, the possibilities of attracting Iranian companies and business circles to multi-functional projects implemented in Turkmenistan were considered during the dialogue.

Turkmenistan, having the status of positive neutrality, has a long border with Afghanistan and has repeatedly offered to hold talks in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN to restore peace in the neighboring state.

Official Ashgabat is in favor of providing more ambitious and targeted international economic assistance to Afghanistan, primarily through the involvement of Afghanistan in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the energy and transport sectors.

Examples of this are the projects of laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, and the construction of railway lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

A large-scale project to lay gas pipeline to India and Pakistan for the supply of Turkmen gas is also connected to the territory of Afghanistan, where unstable situation has remained for a long time.

Observers believe that the implementation of this project may contribute to the restoration of Afghanistan, as it will allow creating jobs and provide the country with guaranteed income from transit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz