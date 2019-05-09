By Trend

A Joint statement has been issued by High Representative of the European Union and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, Trend reports citing European External Action Service.

The statement came in response to Iran's recent remarks regarding its commitment under the nuclear deal.

“We note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments under the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). We remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPoA, a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all. We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPoA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” reads the statement.

The document further says: “We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPoA and the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons). In this respect, we recall the key role of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) monitoring and verification of the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments.

“We also look to Iran to continue to adhere to established JCPoA formats and mechanisms including the JCPoA Joint Commission.

“At the same time we recall our own firm commitments under the agreement including as regards sanctions-lifting for the benefit of the Iranian people. In this regard, we regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal from the JCPoA.

“We are determined to continue pursuing efforts to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the operationalisation of the special purpose vehicle "INSTEX".

“We call on countries not party to the JCPoA to refrain from taking any actions that impede the remaining parties’ ability to fully perform their commitments.”

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers that if the members of the JCPoA don’t meet Iran’s demands, after 60 days the country will stop complying with its commitments regarding the level of uranium enrichment.

Rouhani said that Iran doesn’t abandon the JCPoA. However, Iran suspends fulfilling a number of commitments in the nuclear deal because other parties to the deal don’t fulfill their commitments, he noted.

“If the demands aren’t met, after 60 days Iran won’t comply with its commitment regarding the uranium enrichment at the rate of 3.67 percent, and will reconsider its obligations under the Arak Nuclear Reactor,” he said.

Rouhani said that Iran will suspend its commitments on storage of already enriched uranium and heavy water reserves at this stage.

He added that Iran is ready to negotiate with the remaining five countries in the nuclear deal on its better implementation.

“Iran has sent a message to the remaining five countries in the nuclear deal that urgent measures will be taken if this step of Iran is used as a pretext to submit Iran’s case to the UN Security Council,” he said.

The JCPoA, signed between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany), was put in force in January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from the deal In May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz